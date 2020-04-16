Karnataka

Kannada channel served notice for programme on ‘helicopter money’

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has served a show-cause notice to a private Kannada television channel for “spreading false information” through its programme titled ‘Helicopter Money’ on Wednesday.

The notice issued by PIB’s Additional Director-General M. Nagendra Swamy said the programme titled ‘Helicopter Money – Helicopternalli Surithara Modi?’ aired by Public TV at 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday was “false, mischievous and clearly violates the broadcasting code and rules”. The programme speculated that money could be given free to the people.

“When the whole country is fighting COVID-19, your channel, instead of creating awareness and educating the public, [is] spreading false information, creating panic and social unrest,” said the notice addressed to Public TV’s chairman and managing director H.R. Ranganath.

The notice has asked the channel to show cause why it should not be taken off the air immediately and has given it 10 days’ time from the receipt of the notice to reply.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 12:47:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kannada-channel-served-notice-for-programme-on-helicopter-money/article31360428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY