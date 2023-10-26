HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalyana Parva Utsav at Basavakalyan from tomorrow

October 26, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day Kalyana Parva Utsav, a socio-religious convention, will be organised by the Basava Dharma Peetha Trust at Basavakalyan in Bidar district from Saturday.

District president of the Rashtriya Basava Dal R.G. Shetgar, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, said that the Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre will inaugurate the convention on Sunday.

The 22nd Kalyana Parva Utsav will be held in the presence of president of the Basava Dharma Peetha, Kudal Sangam, Mathe Gangadevi.

A seminar on the topic Dharma Chintane and programmes such as Sharana Vandane and Sharanarige Sharanarthi will be organised during the three days.

Besides these, various religious and literary events will be held on all the three days.

People from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra are expected to participate in the Kalyana Parva Utsav, Mr. Shetgar added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.