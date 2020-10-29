Kalyan Parva Utsav from today

The two-day 19th Kalyan Parva Utsav, a religious convention, will be organised by the Basava Dharma Peetha Trust in Basavakalyan in Bidar district from Friday. President of the Basava Dharma Peetha, Kudal Sangam, Mathe Gangadevi, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday, said that Kalyan Parva would be celebrated in a simple way this year due to COVID-19. The organising committee will follow social distancing and Standard Operation Procedures and safety guidelines stipulated by the government, she added.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan will inaugurate the convention. Jagadguru Siddarameshwar Swami, chief of Allamprabhu Shunyapeetha, Basavakalyan, and Basavakumar Swami, chief of the various Allamprabhu Yogapeetha, Allamgiri in Maharashtra, Mathe Satyadevi of Basava Mantap, Bidar, Basavaprabhu Swami of Basava Mahamane, Basavakalyan, will participate in the utsav.

Dr. Gangadevi said that various religious and literary events that will be held on the two days. They will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook.