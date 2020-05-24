Karnataka

Kalaburagi registers six new COVID-19 positive cases

Five of them returned from Maharashtra recently

As many as six new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kalaburagi on Sunday, taking the total number of infected persons in the district to 141 which included seven deaths and 62 people discharged from the designated hospitals after recovery.

As per a media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi B. Sharat, all the new cases had had a history of travelling to COVID-19-affected States — five to Maharashtra and one to Andhra Pradesh.

A 32-year-old man from Allapur village in Yadrami taluk (P-1,965), a 20-year-old man from Sumbada village (P-1,966), a 48-year-old man from Kudamud Tanda near Ambalaga village in Kamalapur taluk (P-1,967), a 50-year-old woman from Kuchavaram village in Chincholi taluk (P-1,968) and a 45-year-old man from Langar Hanumanth Nagar off Taj Sultanpur Ring Road in Kalaburagi city (P-2,000) were the ones who returned from Maharashtra recently and tested positive for the deadly disease. A 30-year-old man from New Ghat Layout Extension in Kalaburagi city (P-2,001) returned from Andhra Pradesh and tested positive for COVID-19.

All the newly-infected persons were kept in State-run quarantine centres ever since they returned and shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospital after they tested positive for the disease. With the new cases, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 73.

