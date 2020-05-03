Kalaburagi registers six more positive cases taking district tally to 61

Six more COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in Kalaburagi on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 61, including five deaths and 18 people discharged upon recovery.

Two of the new cases, a 13-year-old female (P-602) and a 54-year-old male (P-603), were the fourth-level contacts of P-205, a 55-year-old male who was admitted for Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and who died on April 14 after having tested positive for COVID-19 and who was among the “super spreaders” in the State who have given the infection to more than 25 persons thus far.

The source of infection in the remaining four cases (P-604, P-609, P-610 and P-611) is not known yet.

While P-604, a 41-year-old male was a case of SARI, P-609, a 35-year-old female, P-610, a 78-year-old male, and P-611, a 22-year-old male, were cases of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI). All the new cases were in the designated COVID-19 hospital in Kalaburagi.

The district administration which has been struggling to contain the spread of the pandemic ever since the first case was reported on March 12 has so far created 21 containment zones around the residences of infected persons for focused monitoring and preventive measures.

As on Sunday, there are 17 active containment zones in the district.

Over 46,500 houses have been surveyed in the containment zones thus far. The administration has collected throat swab samples of 4,541 persons of which 4,056 tested negative for the deadly disease.