Kalaburagi centre of RGUHS to be inaugurated today

Minister for Health and Family Welfare K Sudhakar will inaugurate the Kalaburagi regional centre of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) here on Sunday.
The Kalaburagi regional centre was constructed on 54,568 square feet (1.25 acres) of land. It will be one of the four regional centres of the RGUHS in the State. The aim of the centres is to decentralise the essential activities of the university.
Then senate member of the RGUHS, H. Veerabhadrappa, had proposed to establish the RGUHS regional centre in Kalaburagi district.
In 2014, a committee, led by then Vice-Chancellor of RGUHS K.S. Ravindranath and its members Sharad M. Tanga, Grish Gagali, and Pranesh Gudur, visited Visvesvaraya Technological University campus at Belagavi and the VTU’s Kalaburagi regional Centre and submitted a report.
The committee had also proposed that the State government identify suitable land for establishing regional centres in Belagavi and Kalaburagi.
