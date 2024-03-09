GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalaburagi-Bengaluru weekly train flagged off

March 09, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Umesh Jadhav, Kalaburagi MP, waved a green flag to launch the new weekly train from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru here on Saturday.

He said that the train (01111) will depart from Kalaburagi station at 5.10 p.m. to reach M. Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli by 4.15 a.m. next day.

The train will halt at various stations, including Shahabad, Wadi, Yadgir and Raichur.

At present, the Railway Department has agreed to run this train thrice a week from April 4. The new train facility will be convenient for people travelling to Bengaluru frequently, and it will also spur development of the region.

The Union government has also provided Vande Bharat facility from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru, which would be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12.

Railway officials, including Solapur Divisional Railway Manager Neeraj Kumar Dore, Divisional Railway Commercial Manager Yogesh Patil and others, were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.