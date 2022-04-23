Kaigarika Adalat scheduled for April 28 in Mysuru

Industrialists from Mysuru division eligible to participate

The Kaigarika or Industrial Adalat for Mysuru division which has been postponed repeatedly since more than an year, is now slated to be held on April 28 and will help resolve pending issues plaguing the local industries and impeding growth.

Officials who confirmed the date said earlier postponements were due to COVID-19 while once it had to be postponed due to the model code of conduct which came into effect after the announcement of the elections to the Legislative Council.

But this time around the authorities said they are confident of conducting the adalat on the scheduled date. Local stakeholders have been asked to submit grievances of similar nature in a consolidated form so as to expedite the process of resolution. Stakeholders from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagalaru can participate in it.

The Kaigarika Adalat for other revenue divisions including Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Belagavi have already been completed.

Officials drawn from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation, Mysuru City Corporation, Town Planning Mysuru Urban Development Authority, Department of Factories and Boilers etc., will participate in the Adalat and stakeholders can raise issues pertaining to any of the departments to get a hearing or resolution of their grievance on the spot from the authorities.

Suresh Kumar Jain of MSME Council, Mysuru, said that over 150 applications with various grievances have already been received and they will be consolidated and submitted to the Government.

The Adalat was last held more than 10 years ago and some of the grievances were not resolved and this was having a bearing on industrial and investment climate, said Mr. Jain. He said though the demand for an autonomous Industrial Township Authority was pending since two decades, it was yet to be notified despite announcements in the budget and the new industrial policy.

The notification of the industrial township authority will provide a single window facility for industrialists to remit various taxes instead of running from pillar to post to comply with the legal requirements. Besides, the amount collected by way of tax can be utilised for providing better services to the industrial layouts, said Mr.Jain. It is also expected to end the scourge of paying tax to multiple agencies and hence the stakeholders are pressing for its notification.

There is also dismay over the delay in allotment of industrial site despite the investors remitting the total cost. While many were issued a communique confirming the final allotment, they are yet to receive possession of the land, according to Mr. Jain.

Some of the plots allotted was in violation of the zoning regulations and hence some of the original allottees had rejected the original allotment, Mr. Jain added.