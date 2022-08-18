Kageri, Horatti to attend Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Canada

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri will attend the 65th annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) hosted by the CPA Canada Region in Halifax, Canada, from August 20 to 26.

Mr. Kageri would leave for Canada on August 19 along with senior BJP MLC Basavaraj Horatti. Mr. Horatti submitted an application to attend the conference as the Chairman of the Council. Since he demitted the office now, Mr. Horatti would attend the conference as an observer, Mr. Kageri said.

The annual flagship event will bring together parliamentarians, parliamentary staff, and decision-makers from 68 countries across the Commonwealth to address the critical issues facing today’s parliaments.

After attending the conference, Mr. Kageri and Mr. Horatti would undertake a study tour in France and the United Kingdom. Both would return to Karnataka on September 4.

Mr. Kageri said the legislature session would be held in September to meet the six-month constitutional requirement. The budget session of the State legislature ended in March. The government would fix the dates for holding the legislature session in September, Mr. Kageri said.