Judge says mediation is the best way to resolve issues between farmers and banks

September 07, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

President of Hubballi Taluk Legal Services Committee and Principal Senior Civil Judge Chinnannavar R.S. has said that mediation is the best platform to forge a rapport between farmers and bankers as it will help a great deal in resolving several issues.

He was inaugurating a Pre Litigation Mediation programme organised jointly by the Hubballi Taluk Legal Services Committee, the Bar Association of Hubballi, the Union Bank of India and the State Information Department at the new Court Complex in Hubballi on Thursday.

Mr. Chinnannavar said that there is a provision for resolving cases pending before courts through mediation. There is a provision for resolving issues through mediation even before approaching courts. Mediation helps the litigant public resolve issues relating to divorce, domestic disputes and lead a peaceful life, he said.

The judge also said that honest farmers are not afraid of repaying loans. However, banks should give them the requisite time for repayment, he said.

Mega Lok Adalat

Mr. Chinnannavar said that a Mega Lok Adalat is being held on Saturday and called upon the litigant public to make use of the opportunity to resolve judicial cases.

Member-Secretary of the Committee and Principal Civil Judge Rajashekhar Tilaganji called upon everyone to make use of the mediation opportunity and said that on a single day, 72 cases involving money worth ₹ 3 crore have been resolved.

The main objective of holding Lok Adalats is to help the litigant public, he said.

Regional General Manager of Union Bank of India Ramanand T.V. said that nearly 2,000 cases pertaining to 11 branches of the bank are pending before various courts and requested the customers to come forward to resolve them through mediation.

Assistant General Manager of State Bank of India Ramesh spoke on the usefulness of mediation programmes.

Several advocates, bank employees and farmers participated in the programme.