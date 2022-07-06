Judge calls for corruption-free administration

Shivamogga Principal District and Sessions Judge Mustafa Hussain speaks on curbing corruption in administration

Shivamogga Principal District and Sessions Judge Mustafa Hussain inaugurating a seminar on Karnataka Lokayukta Act in Shivamogga on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R., ZP CEO M.L. Vyshali and others were present. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga Principal District and Sessions Judge Mustafa Hussain speaks on curbing corruption in administration

Stating that corruption in any form is a crime, Shivamogga Principal District and Sessions Judge Mustafa Hussain stressed the need for awareness on Lokayukta Act to curb corruption. He spoke after inaugurating a seminar on the Karnataka Lokayukta Act 1984 at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

“Accepting or offering bribe and misusing power are all different forms of corruption. Karnataka government brought in the Lokayukta Act to curb corruption in administration. It seems it has not been implemented effectively. There has been a negative opinion on government servants among the public,” he said.

The Judge said that the government employees had been getting handsome salary and facilities from the government. The employees should work with honesty and commitment. “You should work as per the rule book, without yielding to pressure or influence,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R., Lokayukta SP N. Vasudevaram, Zilla Panchayat CEO M.L. Vyshali and others were present. The programme was jointly organised by Shivamogga District Legal Services Authority, Karnataka Lokayukta, District Advocates’ Association and Department of Information and Public Relations.