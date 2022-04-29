JSS Medical College to help Indian students displaced from Ukraine

It is offering free bridge course to medical students to offset academic loss

JSS Medical College in Mysuru has come to the support of displaced Indian students who were studying medical courses in several universities in Ukraine. Several thousands of Indian students had to be evacuated from the conflict zones after Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha, which runs a host of educational institutions including JSS Medical College, has announced a bridge course as permissible under the law. JSS Medical College is a part of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER).

Thanks to the decision taken by Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, the students will be trained depending on which semester/year they were pursuing the course abroad. The facility is also available to Indian students pursuing medical courses in China and Russia as many could not return to those countries in view of the pandemic situation since the last two years.

The theory and practical classes will be conducted and clinical observation will be provided along with skill training using skill lab and virtual case scenario, according to Sunil Kumar D. of JSS Medical College.

No fee will be charged for these students but they should make their own arrangements for boarding and lodging. The programme is offered as purely transient academic support.

Dr. Sunil Kumar, who is Associate Professor of Community Medicine, told The Hindu that students from any part of the country can make use of the facility and can be part of the classes and practical sessions along with the students already pursuing the course here.

“The academic loss is being compensated with the students getting to learn everything except handling the patients which is not permissible as per the norms. However, they can observe the patients. Also, there won’t be any exams for them. We hope that the students would make use of the opportunity as the facility has been extended for free,” he said.

A Google form has been released wherein students have to enter details such as name, country name, university and course year or semester so that the college could accommodate them in respective classes.

Dr. Sunil Kumar said classes have begun from February this year for the new academic year and the students could get to attend the remaining classes based on the phase of their course. They can even be part of the field visits done as part of the curriculum.

Interested students can call Dr. Sunil Kumar on +91 6366366663 or send email to jiii@jssuni.edu.in if they wish to join the initiative or for more details about the programme.