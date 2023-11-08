HamberMenu
JSS Medical College receives ICMR recognition

Its Molecular Biology and Regenerative Medicine Centre is now ICMR-Collaborating Centre of Excellence

November 08, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
JSS Medical College in Mysuru bagged the Collaborating Centre of Excellence recognition from the ICMR.

JSS Medical College in Mysuru bagged the Collaborating Centre of Excellence recognition from the ICMR. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

JSS Medical College’s Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology and Regenerative Medicine (CEMR) at the Department of Biochemistry has been recognised by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as the ICMR-Collaborating Centre of Excellence (CCoE).

The ICMR had invited applications for expression of interest from institutes in the country for the setting up of CCoEs. The centre at the JSS Medical College, of the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) applied for the same.

The ICMR chose 25 centres, including the JSS Centre in Mysuru, as CCoE for a period of five years, taking into consideration its scientific accomplishments, a release said here.

JSS AHER Dean of Research Dr. Prashanth Vishwanath and Dr. Akila Prashanth, professor and head of the Department of Biochemistry, received the recognition at the ICMR headquarters in New Delhi recently. Director General of ICMR, Dr. Rajiv Bahl presented the award to them.

The release said the CCoEs will engage in extensive cooperation of ICMR to develop guidelines, undertake multi-centric projects, and enhance capacity building efforts in the country. The available resources in each of the centres will be shared among the all the centers for the purpose of student training and research and capacity development for enhancing the national research talent pool for advancing medical research in the country.

