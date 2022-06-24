JSS College bags A+ accreditation

Now, it is the lone college under Karnatak University to secure the status

Now, it is the lone college under Karnatak University to secure the status

The JSS Banashankari Arts and Commerce and Shantikumar Gubbi Science College in Dharwad, run by Janata Shikshana Samiti, has been accredited with A+ grade by the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC). Now, it is the lone college under Karnatak University to secure A+ grade.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday, secretary of Janata Shikshana Samiti N. Vajrakumar and Chief Finance Officer Ajit Prasad said that the college has secured 3.34 points of the total four points to get A + rating. Out of the total 152 colleges affiliated to Karnatak University, JSS College is the lone college to secure such high grade, they said.

About the reasons for the high rating, Mr. Ajit Prasad said that 24 students of the college secured top ranks in undergraduate and post-graduate exams and nine gold medals. “As many as 147 students from JSS have been selected as University Blues, 3,000 students have bagged various government scholarships to the tune of ₹1 crore and seven students have got Inspire scholarships of ₹80,000 each. The college has an exclusive library to help students prepare for competitive examinations,” he said.

New course

Mr. Ajit Prasad said that the college had begun offering M.Sc Mathematics from this academic year and has plans to offer M.Sc in Botany and Zoology for which permission is being sought. An ITI will be added to the institution to mark the golden jubilee celebrations. A new building having 14 classrooms will be constructed, he said.