JSS AHER ranked 34th among varsities

The JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) in the city has been ranked 34th in the country among the varsities under NIRF rankings for 2022 which was announced on Friday.

This is the same as last year’s position and the JSS AHER has retained its position among the top 50 varsities for the seventh consecutive year, according to the management. Its overall rank among institutions of higher learning was 60th for the current year.

The two constituent colleges of JSS AHER – the JSS College of Pharmacy at Ooty and the JSS College of Pharmacy in Mysuru – are among the top 10 pharmacy colleges in India and were ranked 6th and 8th respectively out of 401 entries in the pharmacy category.

In addition, the JSS Dental College and Hospital was ranked 12th in the category out of 142 entries whereas the JSS Medical College was ranked 34th in the country out of 151 entries among the medical colleges, the management authorities added.