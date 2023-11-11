Journalists asked to uphold dignity of the profession

November 11, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Public Works and district-in-charge for Belagavi Satish Jarkiholi has called on the journalists to uphold the dignity of the profession through their impartial reports that throw light on the maladies and problems in the society.

He was speaking at the felicitation programme of Chief Minister’s media advisor K.V. Prabhakar organised by Belagavi District Union of Working Journalists in Belagavi on Saturday.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that with the advent of electronic and digital media, the form of news itself had changed drastically leading to reports that gave an altogether different meaning to the whole issue. “It is required that the original news or statements are reported as they are,” he said.

The Minister said that following confusion over the place, the construction of ‘Patrika Bhavan’ in Belagavi had been delayed and it would be initiated immediately after the land was finalised.

Earlier, responding to the felicitation accorded to him, Chief Minister’s Media Advisor K.V. Prabhakar dedicated the honour to all mediapersons. Considering the role played by newspaper hawkers in delivering newspapers to the doorsteps, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had honoured 76-year-old Javarappa during the Rajyotsava celebrations, he said.

Mr. Prabhakar promised to make honest efforts to make provision for residential sites for journalists and bus passes for the moffusil journalists.

Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar said that decision would soon be taken on allotting sites to journalists at the residential layout developed by Belagavi Urban Development Authority at Kanabaragi in Belagavi.

Making introductory remarks, Belagavi district president of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists Dilip Kurandwade briefed the audience about the welfare programmes initiated by the district unit.

MLA Asif (Raju) Seth stressed on the need for mediapersons to report impartially without taking the side of a community or a political party.

Sri Siddarama Swami of Gadag Tontadarya Mutt lauded the initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of the mediapersons.

Felicitation

Along with Mr. Prabhakar, Girish K., K.P. Puttaswamaiah, Dipak Karade of the CM Office and Special Officer of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar M.K. Hegde, Kannada Rajyotsava awardees were felicitated. On the occasion, newspaper hawkers were given bicycles.

KUWJ State president Shivanand Tagadur, Vice-President Pundalik Baloji, Sarvottam Jarkiholi, SP Bhimashankar Guled, Municipal Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti, Deputy Director of Information and Publicity Gurunath Kadabur and others were present.