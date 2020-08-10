Joshi meets deceased girl’s family

In the wake of a girl ending her life after she was allegedly sexually harassed, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi along with local MLAs visited the house of the deceased girl and consoled the family.

Mr. Joshi, who was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar and MLAs Amrut Desai and Arvind Bellad, visited the house at Bogur village in Dharwad taluk on Saturday and said the accused had been arrested and direction had been given to the SP to provide protection to the victim’s family.

He said he would look into the possibility of extending government assistance to the family under the existing guidelines. Mr. Joshi said he would give ₹50,000 from his side. Mr. Desai too said he would give ₹50,000. The elected representatives assured the family of help in getting justice.

Congress delegation

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Congress leaders led by district president of INTUC Bangaresh Hiremath, KPCC secretary Rajashekhar Menasinakai, KPCC coordinator Sharanappa Kotagi, Parasamal Jain and others visited the village and consoled the family members.

The crime reportedly took place on July 30, and the student took the extreme step the next day. The accused has been identified as Basheer Gadadnavar of the same village.