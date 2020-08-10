Joshi meets deceased girl’s family

In the wake of a girl ending her life after she was allegedly sexually harassed, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi along with local MLAs visited the house of the deceased girl and consoled the family.
Mr. Joshi, who was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar and MLAs Amrut Desai and Arvind Bellad, visited the house at Bogur village in Dharwad taluk on Saturday and said the accused had been arrested and direction had been given to the SP to provide protection to the victim’s family.
He said he would look into the possibility of extending government assistance to the family under the existing guidelines. Mr. Joshi said he would give ₹50,000 from his side. Mr. Desai too said he would give ₹50,000. The elected representatives assured the family of help in getting justice.
Congress delegation
Earlier in the day, a delegation of Congress leaders led by district president of INTUC Bangaresh Hiremath, KPCC secretary Rajashekhar Menasinakai, KPCC coordinator Sharanappa Kotagi, Parasamal Jain and others visited the village and consoled the family members.
The crime reportedly took place on July 30, and the student took the extreme step the next day. The accused has been identified as Basheer Gadadnavar of the same village.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath