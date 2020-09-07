Joint survey estimates crop damageon 89,235 hectares in Kalaburagi

As much as 73 % of green gram was washed away in heavy rainfall during July-August

A recent joint survey by the Agriculture Department and the Revenue Department of kharif crop damage due to continuous rainfall in Kalaburagi district has put the loss over three times that was estimated by an eye survey taken up towards July-end. The joint survey has found that kharif crops on 89,235 hectares have suffered damage over the eye survey’s 29,529 hectares.

As per data provided by the Agriculture Department, green gram was among the worst hit.

Of the crop damage in a total of 89,235 hectares, 35,868 hectares (40 %) had green gram. Green gram had achieved a sowing target of 49,100 hectares area of which 73 % of the crop has been washed away due to heavy rainfall recorded during July and August.

Of the 35,868 hectares of green gram damage, major loss was reported from Sedam taluk 11,966 hectares, followed by Chitapur taluk 11,690 hectares, Chincholi taluk 6,068 hectares and Kalaburagi taluk 4,509 hectares. Of the 5,32,800 hectares of red gram, crop on 44,446 hectares (8 %) has been damaged. As much as 22,749 hectares of red gram in Aland taluk, 15,692 hectares in Kalaburagi taluk and 3,906 hectares of the crop in Chincholi taluk have suffered damage.

Black gram on 4,349 hectares (14 %) of the total 29,800 hectares has been damaged.

Soyabean damage was estimated on over 3,695 hectares and cotton on 571 hectares in the district.

Of the total 89,235 hectares of crop damage, 28,924 hectares of crop has been damaged in Aland taluk, followed by 22,584 hectares in Kalaburagi taluk, 13,735 hectares in Sedam taluk, 12,125 hectares in Chittapur taluk and 11,605 in Chincholi taluk. While crop loss reported in Afzalpur taluk was 200 hectares, Jewargi taluk reported crop damage on 62 hectares of its total cultivated area.