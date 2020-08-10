Karnataka

Jogamma gets help for daughter’s education after she sells jewellery

Jogamma Sarojini Bevinakatti, who had to sell her earrings to buy a smart phone to educate her daughters, gets a new pair from social workers in Belagavi.

Some philanthropists helped a poor woman who had sold her jewellery to buy a smart phone for her daughter’s education in Belagavi recently.

Sarojini Bevinakatti, a Jogamma of Saundatti Yallamma temple, who lives in Belagavi city, had been forced to sell her earring to buy a smart phone. Her daughter is an SSLC student in the Government Sardar’s High School in the city.

Her son is bed-ridden, after an accident. The Jogamma family lives in a tin shed near the school.

BJP leaders Ujwala Bhadavanache and Veeresh Kivudasannavar bought her a pair of earrings and provided her with some foodgrains.

Mr. Kivudasannavar also promised to help the girl complete her education and to get a job for her brother. Social workers Manjula Kotagi and Kannubai Thakkar were also present.

