Job fair held

Educare ITES Centre for Skill Development and Training conducted a job fair for women at the Maharani’s College for Commerce in the city on Friday. There was also an exhibition of various products manufactured by women entrepreneurs.
November 18, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST
Educare ITES Centre for Skill Development and Training conducted a job fair for women at the Maharani’s College for Commerce in the city on Friday. There was also an exhibition of various products manufactured by women entrepreneurs.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE