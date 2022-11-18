  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Job fair held

November 18, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

A job fair was held conducted at the Maharani’s College for Commere in Mysuru on Friday.

A job fair was held conducted at the Maharani’s College for Commere in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Educare ITES Centre for Skill Development and Training conducted a job fair for women at the Maharani’s College for Commerce in the city on Friday. There was also an exhibition of various products manufactured by women entrepreneurs.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.