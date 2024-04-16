GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

JITO hosts interactive session on mental health issues in women

April 16, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Women members of JITO with resource persons who spoke on women’s mental health issues in Belagavi.

Women members of JITO with resource persons who spoke on women’s mental health issues in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The women’s wing of Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) organised Sukoon, an interactive session on mental health and well-being, in Belagavi recently.

Medical Director of Shree Ortho and Trauma Centre Devagouda I. delivered a special talk on the subject.

Mental health can contribute to chronic pain syndromes in women. It plays a crucial role in their overall well-being, including physical health outcomes such as osteoporosis, knee and back pain. Chronic stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues can have a profound impact on women’s body often exacerbating existing conditions, he said.

He said that osteoporosis, a condition characterized by brittle and fragile bone, is influenced by factors such as hormonal changes, genetics and lifestyle. “New research, however, suggests that psychological factors like chronic stress can significantly contribute to bone loss following an increase in the levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, which affects bone density and formation,” he said.

He urged women to avoid a sedentary lifestyle. “Knee and back pain are common complaints among women that worsen with mental health issues. We need to adopt a comprehensive health approach prioritizing mental health to ensure a holistic care for long-term outcomes,” he said.

Psychological counsellor Akash Sidel spoke on health priorities.

Over 50 women entrepreneurs participated in the event.

JITO chairperson Maya Jain, chief secretary Mamata Jain, convenor Anjana Bagewadi and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.