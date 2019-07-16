JD(S) workers stage protest against rebel MLA

The Janata Dal (Secular) workers vented their anger against K.C. Narayana Gowda, K.R. Pet MLA,by taking out a ‘mock funeral procession’ in K.R. Pet town on Monday to criticise him for tendering resignation to the post.

Mr. Gowda, a businessman in Mumbai, is representing K.R. Pet Assembly segment for the second consecutive term.

The MLA, once a loyalist to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family, has decided to withdraw support to the State coalition government headed by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Several hundreds of party workers participated in the protest rally. They prepared an effigy of Mr. Gowda, called it as the “mortal remains of our MLA”, took it out in a procession on many major roads and burnt it at M.K. Bommegowda Circle in the town. They also burnt posters of Mr. Gowda in front of the JD(S) office in the town besides raising slogans against him.

The agitators addressed the presspersons and accused the MLA of selling his “dignity and self-esteem” to the BJP.

“The BJP has purchased him for a hefty amount and is using him to destabilise the democratically elected government along with other MLAs who too were purchased,” they alleged.

Tension prevailed for a while when the party workers tried to remove posters/banners of Mr. Gowda at his office near Mini Vidhana Soudha, where they staged the demonstration later.

A human chain was also formed at M.K. Bommeg Gwda Circle.

Traffic on the Mysuru-Channarayapatna main road was halted for a while because of the protest.