JD(S) seeks immediate flood relief

Workers of the Janata Dal (Secular) staged a protest in Hassan on Thursday accusing the State and Central governments of not responding to the travails of flood-hit people of the State. The party workers, who assembled at the Hemavati Statue Circle, took out a protest march up to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

They raised slogans against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the BJP government at the Centre. They said that the Centre released only ₹ 1,200 crore towards flood relief works while the damage caused was estimated at above ₹38,000 crore.

Former legislator B.V. Kari Gowdasaid people of Karnataka had elected 25 Lok Sabha members from the BJP. “The BJP leaders have no guts to put forward the State’s demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have no concern for people and farmers of Karnataka”, he said.

The protesters wanted the State government to provide relief to the flood-hit people immediately and ensure those who lost their houses get funds to build houses. They submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner R. Girish.