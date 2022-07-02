JD(S) protest against remarks on Deve Gowda

Workers of the Janata Dal (Secular) party took out a protest march condemning Congress leader K.N.Rajanna’s controversial remarks on former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda in Hassan on Saturday. The workers, who assembled at the Hemavathi Statue Circle, marched to the Deputy Commissioners’s office.

Along the march, they raised slogans against Mr. Rajanna. JD(S) Hassan taluk unit president S. Dyave Gowda said Mr. Deve Gowda had been an asset to the country because of his contributions as Prime Minister and Chief Minister. Those who made controversial remarks against him should be punished.

State Vokkaliga Sangha director Raghu Gowda, JD(S) party district spokesperson Raghu Hongere and others led the protest. They submitted a memorandum to Additional DC Kavita Rajaram.