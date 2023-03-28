HamberMenu
JD(S) promises to restore quota to Muslims, provide 50% LPG subsidy and incentive to auto drivers

March 28, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy being greeted with a garland made of capsicum during the Pancharatna Yatra in Bengaluru.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy being greeted with a garland made of capsicum during the Pancharatna Yatra in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In a slew of poll promises announced by Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday, the party promised to provide 50% subsidy on the LPG cylinders and monthly financial incentive of ₹2,000 to autorickshaw drivers, besides scrapping of the BJP government’s decision to end 4% reservation for Muslims in the OBC quota.

“The BJP has played out a drama ahead of elections with designs to destroy harmony in society. The JD(S) will stand by the Constitution with respect to the reservation issue. BJP wanted Muslims to take to the streets so that the party can benefit electorally. Why was the decision on the reservation issue taken irresponsibly? I do not support the reservation changes and Muslims should exercise restraint,” he told presspersons at the party office in Bengaluru. He announced that the new reservation that is discriminatory and unscientific would be scrapped if JD(S) is voted to power.

During his Pancharatna Yatra at Yeshwanthpur, he announced a 50% subsidy on LPG cylinders. “The Union government implemented the Ujwala scheme promising free LPG. The women who believed the promise were shocked after the price of LPG was raised and it has crossed ₹1,000. Life of the poor has been affected. We will give five cylinders free and 10 LPG cylinders will be given at 50% cost.” Further, he promised to meet the demands of anganwadi workers.

Mr. Kumaraswamy also said that his government, if voted to power, will streamline public appointments and fix problems in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). “I will reform the public recruitment agencies. Currently, the BJP government is selling government posts for lakhs and crores,” he told reporters in the party office here.

