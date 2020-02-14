JD(S) opposes closure of Hassan engineering college

The JD(S) on Friday alleged a “glaring discrimination” in sanctioning funds and implementing development works in the State by the BJP government and opposed the closure of the Government Engineering College at Mosalehosahalli in Shantigrama hobli of Hassan taluk.

JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna alleged that Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who holds the Higher Education portfolio, has ordered the closure of the college which was started in the 2019-20 academic year. 173 students had obtained admissions the college and it had obtained necessary clearances from AICTE and Visvesvaraya Technological University, he said.

Out of 13 government engineering colleges, the Hassan college ranked 4th in terms of admission of students and a large number of poor students were studying here. Out of 173 students, 165 students have been receiving scholarships, he claimed.

He also came down heavily on the government for its proposal to close 30 polytechnics in the State. The JD(S) will launch a protest if the government closed educational institutions, Mr. Revanna warned.

Mr. Narayan in his order directed the authorities to use the college building for skill development or innovation purposes. Several crores had been spent on construction of the building, Mr. Revanna said.

Only 62 students got admission in the government engineering college at Karwar. Despite that, the government had not ordered its closure, he said.