Karnataka

JD(S) MLC stages dharna in Chikkamagaluru

JD(S) MLC S.L. Boje Gowda protesting outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday.  

Janata Dal (Secular) MLC S.L. Boje Gowda, on Thursday, staged a dharna at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Chikkamagaluru alleging that the district administration did not invite him for many meetings.

He alleged that the Minister in charge of the district and the Deputy Commissioner did not invite him for many meetings though he had raised this issue many times earlier.

“The administration is neglecting me even after I brought this lapse to the notice of the Minister and officers many times. The government is dead in Karnataka. The Minister is not taking anything seriously,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh and Additional DC B.R. Roopa spoke to the legislator and convinced him to end the protest.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2021 1:43:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/jds-mlc-stages-dharna-in-chikkamagaluru/article34945423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY