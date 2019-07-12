JD(S) Minister’s ‘chance meeting’ with BJP leaders triggers speculation

The ongoing political drama in Karnataka took a new twist with JD(S) leader and Minister Sa.Ra. Mahesh being spotted with BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao and the party’s senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa in a government-run guest house late on Thursday night.

While both the parties and leaders, including Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, described it as a “chance meeting”, it set off speculation that there could be back-room negotiations between the BJP and the JD(S), even while the latter appeared to be fighting tooth-and-nail to save the coalition government with the Congress. Sources said the JD(S) was exploring ‘Plan B’ given the precarious position the coalition government finds itself in, following a spate of resignations from both the parties. After the visual of the meeting was aired on TV channels, Mr. Muralidhar Rao told The Hindu that it was a “mere coincidence” and denied any politics was discussed. He termed the speculations as “sensationalisation”. Mr. Kumaraswamy also said, in a tweet, that the meeting was a coincidence and “it is unnecessary to give importance to the casual meeting”. KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said he had discussed the issue with the Chief Minister and he had clarified on it.