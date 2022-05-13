Karnataka

JD(S) hires 3,000 buses to bring supporters to Bengaluru for rally

A file photo of former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy inaugurating the Janata Jaladhare programme at Alamatti in north Karnataka on April 16, 2022.

A file photo of former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy inaugurating the Janata Jaladhare programme at Alamatti in north Karnataka on April 16, 2022.

Hundreds of Janata Dal (Secular) workers from Hassan district left for Bengaluru to take part in the party’s rally on May 13. The party has organised the valedictory of its Janata Jaladhare programme in the State capital.

“Party workers from Hassan are travelling by 547 KSRTC buses, 600 private vehicles and another 2,000 individual vehicles to attend the mega rally,” said Raghu Hongere, JD(S) district spokesperson. He claimed that nearly 40,000 persons from Hassan, a bastion of the party, would be attending the rally.

Prominent leaders of the party from Hassan are taking part in the rally.

Transport

Public transport services in rural areas are expected to be hit as hundreds of KSRTC buses have been hired by the JD(S) to ferry its workers to the rally. The party is said to have hired a total of 3,000 KSRTC buses in the old Mysuru region for the day.

Karnataka Rashtra Samiti party president Ravi Krishna Reddy, who was in Hassan on May 12, said that the road transport corporation was denying its services to the rural public by diverting so many buses for a political rally. “KSRTC can divert extra buses to such rallies. But the corporation has made the public suffer by allotting so many buses to a political party. The corporation should not forget that it is dependant on the public for its survival, not any political party,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
water
Related Articles
Political scene heats up in Karnataka as parties try to make inroads into one another’s turf
JD(S) aiming for 123 seats in Karnataka, won’t offer support to any other party: HDK
Deve Gowda vows to strive for Karnataka’s rights over its water till he is alive
Who is not corrupt, asks former PM H D Deve Gowda
Launch of Janata Jaladhare signals start of election campaign: HDK
‘My aim is to save poor people from bulldozers’, says HDK
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2022 12:35:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/jds-hires-3000-buses-to-bring-supporters-to-bengaluru-for-rally/article65409991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY