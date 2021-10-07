JD(S) has fielded Muslim candidates to help BJP in bypolls: Siddaramaiah

That party is targeting the Congress, says the former Chief Minister

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that the Janata Dal(Secular) is deliberately targeting the Congress while favouring the BJP.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, he said that the Janata Dal(S) deliberately fielded minority candidates for the Hangal and Sindgi byelections.

“We do not have any objection to fielding Muslim candidates. But the Janata Dal(S) did not fielded Muslim candidates where it was required. In Hassan, Mandya and other places, the Janata Dal(S) should have fielded minority candidates but it did not. Now, it has fielded Muslim candidates to help the BJP,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the Janata Dal(S), which has a foothold in the Old Mysuru region, is targeting the Congress, which too has strong presence in the region.

He said that the RSS is nothing but a communal organisation which believed in dividing society for political benefits and it continued to instigate Hindus against Muslims. “The Congress does not support such acts. We respect all religions and communities. The BJP is nothing but a mask of the RSS and it just follows the direction of the RSS. We will win both the seats in the byelections,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is solely responsible for the soaring prices of essential commodities and fuel prices. And, in the State, the BJP government is engrossed in blowing its own trumpet, he quipped.

To a query, he clarified that he had met party chief Sonia Gandhi for discussions on State politics and not on national politics. There was no discussion on national politics during the meeting and Ms. Gandhi “did not invite me for a role in national politics,” he said.