JD(S) bags all directors’ posts in coop. bank

The JD(S)-supported candidates have been elected to all 13 posts of directors at Hassan District Central Cooperative Bank. Suraj Revanna, son of JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna, is one among them. According to sources in the party he could be elected chairman of the bank.

Of the 13 directors nine, including Suraj Revanna, were elected unopposed, while the elections were held on Friday for the remaining four posts as there was more than one candidate for each seat. Assistant Commissioner Naveen Bhat conducted the elections. BJP supporters lost the battle in all four seats they contested.

In the run-up to the elections, there were reports that candidates were engaged in luring the voters by offering gifts. It is said a few candidates took a group of voters to resorts so that they could not be contacted by rival candidates.

Suraj Revanna represents the primary cooperative societies of Holenarsipur taluk. He could be elected as chairman as the JD(S) party supporters had won all seats, it is said.