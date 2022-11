Jayatirthacharya Malagi passes away

November 20, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Belagavi

Sanskrit scholar, university professor and orator Pandit Jayatirthacharya Vasudevacharya Malagi passed away in Dharwad on Sunday. He was 73. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

He was among the scholars who had degrees in Kannada, Hindi and Sanskrit. After getting informal education from his Guru Mahuli Gopalacharya, Pandit Malagi did his Master’s degree in Kannada from Bombay University, in Sanskrit from Mysore University and in Hindi from Pune University.

He was a popular orator and writer in Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Marathi.

He taught Sanskrit in the post-graduate department of Sanskrit of Karnatak University.

He established the Vedavyasa Vidyapeetha in Dharwad where students are taught the Vedas and Shastras, among others. He received several awards.

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Mayor Iresh Anchatageri and others have expressed their condolences.