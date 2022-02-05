Jayamruthyunjaya Swami decries efforts to establish third peetha of Panchamashali Lingayats

The seer of the Kudalasangama-based Mutt of the Panchamashali Lingayats Sri Jayamruthyunjaya Swami on Saturday decried the efforts to establish another peetha of the sect.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Saturday, a day after Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani supported calls for establishing a third peetha of Panchamashali Lingayats, Sri Jayamruthyunjaya Swamij, while expressing himself against establishing another peetha, emphasised that he had struggled for the last 14 years to mobilise the community and lead a movement to bring them under reserved category 2A of Backward Classes list.

He described the efforts to set up another peetha as part of a conspiracy borne out of “jealousy” to not only curtail his influence on the people, but also to prevent leaders from the community like Basavaraj Patil Yatnal, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, C.C. Patil, Shankar Patil, Aravind Bellad and others deriving political mileage when the State Government decides to include the community under 2A of Backward Classes.

He said the movement demanding the reservation for the community under category 2A of the backward classes list will continue till it bears fruit.

With regard to issue of returning of the donations made to the mutt by Mr. Nirani, the seer said he was still committed to returning the same. His comments on the donations came after Mr. Nirani had clarified that he had never sought the return of the donations and was willing to go and meet the swami if he calls him. The swami, however, said he will not call Mr. Nirani, but added that the Minister was free to come on his own as his mutt was opened 24/7.