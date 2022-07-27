Janotsava: Bommai-led govt. to submit ‘report card’ today

A grand event is being held at Doddaballapur to mark a year of government

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to hold ‘Janotsava’ convention in Doddaballapura on Thursday to mark the completion of one year of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government and also the third anniversary of its rule in Karnataka.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda will take part in the event along with all Ministers, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh.

Briefing reporters about the event, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said the government would present its “report card” on the progress in various departments during the convention. Around two lakh people are expected to attend, he said.

Taking serious exception to Mr. Siddaramaiah terming the ‘Janotsava’ as an event to celebrate corruption deals by the BJP, Mr. Sudhakar launched a counter attack by challenging the Congress leaders if they were ready for a probe into corruption during their regime from 2013 to 2018.

Describing the BJP government as a “double-engine government”, Mr. Sudhakar ridiculed that the Congress was a “double-steering government”. The KPCC president and its CLP leader are steering the party towards different directions, he said.