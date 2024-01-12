Jamkhandi govt. college hosts faculty development programme

January 12, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Belagavi

A State-level Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Research Methodology” was organized by IQAC and Research Cell of the Government First Grade College for Women and PG Centre in Jamkhandi of Bagalkot district on Friday.

Principal of Government First Grade College, Hunnur, D.R. Golasngi inaugurated the event.

Coordinator, research cell, M.M. Mantur delivered the opening remarks and explained the focus of the topic and the activities of the IQAC and research cell.

Resource persons S.B. Kamati, who is the vice-principal of BLDEA College, and Prakash Kenganal, head of the Department of Statistics, STC College in Banahatti, spoke on key research aspects.

Coordinator IQAC V.R. Dalavai welcomed the delegates and Sunanda Shirur anchored the event.

Principal J.P. Dodamani presided over the event. Over 300 delegates from various colleges attended the sessions.