HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jain leader from Belagavi on National Minority Commission

Vinod Doddannanavar manages education institutions

December 28, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Vinod Doddanavar, a leader of the Jain community from Belagavi, has been nominated as a member of the Panel of Community Leaders of the National Commission for Minorities. The committee is mandated to advice the Centre on issues related to minorities.

Mr. Doddannanavar is a member of the Managing Committee of the Bharatesh Education Trust in Belagavi, that runs a chain of schools and colleges. He is the president of the Karnataka Private Homeopathic Medical College Management Association.

A heritage enthusiast, he has served as an office bearer of INTACH in Belagavi. He has contributed funds to the reconstruction of Jain temples in Karnataka and Maharashtra and surrounding areas and supervised the process.

He has served as a secretary of the Bahubali Mahamastakabhisheka ceremony in Shravanabelagola in 2018.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / jainism / minority group / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.