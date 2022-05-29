Jaggesh’s selection surprises partymen

Springing another surprise in the selection of candidates, the BJP on Sunday named film actor Jaggesh along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka.

The party that had chosen two new faces out of the four candidates that it fielded in the Legislative Council, sprung a surprise by choosing the actor. Ms. Sitharaman has been re-nominated to contest from Karnataka.

Party sources here said Mr. Jaggesh’s name was neither discussed in the core committee meeting nor was it sent to the Central leadership. “It is quite surprising that Mr. Jaggesh has been nominated.”

In the past too, the party had selected late Ashok Gasti and Eeranna Kadadi as Rajya Sabha candidates, taking the local BJP unit by surprise.

On the possible reasons, sources said the party may be planning to utilise Mr. Jaggesh’s services during the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly, especially in the Vokkaliga-dominated constituencies since he has a good following.

Meanwhile, party sources also said the chances of the third candidate being named cannot be ruled out since no party has the strength to get their candidate elected on their own strength.