ITIs to be strengthened: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said the State government would strengthen industrial training institutes (ITI) with the support of Tata Technologies. The government would be spending ₹4,636 crore for this project so that employability of students was enhanced.
Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Machenahalli Industries Association in Shivamogga on Wednesday, the Chief MInister said the government had been taking many measures to create jobs as per the new industrial policy. The needs of the industries, including road, water supply, power supply, were being taken care of. These measures would help in attracting investments. “Karnataka stands first in the country in the industrial investment”, he said.
He also said the government was committed to providing workers in the industrial sector with housing facility, under housing schemes. The airport being built in Shivamogga would be operational within a year. It would boost the industrial sector in the district.
Regarding the Machenahalli Industrial Area, he said the units in the locality had been actively contributing to the industrial growth in the State. The industries, which register an annual turnover of ₹ 600 crore, had provided jobs for nearly 5,000 people.
