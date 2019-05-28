ITI lecturer murdered in Belthangady

A 40-year-old lecturer of ITI college was hacked to death in Kotikatte of Mundooru village in Beltangady in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, Vikram Jain appears to have been attacked by a group of people. The attackers have blocked the way of Mr. Jain when he was returning to his house in the early hours of Tuesday. The attackers have stabbed him with a knife and slashed his neck with a machete.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said passer-by noticed the body and informed the police at 7 a.m. The attackers have left the knife on the body. The police have also recovered the machete from the place of incident. The car that Mr. Jain was driving, which was at the spot, has also been recovered.

Mr. Prasad said there seems to be personal rivalry that has led to the murder. The police were working on some leads to trace the accused.