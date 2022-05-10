IPS officer P. Ravindranath resigns again

Senior IPS officer P. Ravindranath, who was transferred recently from his earlier post as DGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement to DGP Training, tendered his resignation on Tuesday citing that he is being targeted for taking action against people involved in fake caste certificate issues.

This is the fourth time that the officer is tendering his resignation. Earlier, he had resigned alleging harassment from his seniors and also objecting to the Government allegedly sidelining him during promotion.

In his letter submitted to Chief Secretary on Tuesday, Mr. Ravindranath said that he was “pained to observe the apathy shown by the Chief Secretary”, when he had requested him to issue Government Order to set up a protection cell as per the rules 8 of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities ) Rules 1995.

He further alleged that he has been prematurely transferred just to harass him as he has taken legal action against people involved in fake caste certificate issues .

Mr. Ravindranath recently held a press conference to announce that he is probing the fake certificate cases pertaining to the daughter of MLA Renukacharya and family members of an MLC. He had also alleged that many upper caste families in the Western Ghats have obtained fake SC/ST caste certificates, which he was probing, and recommended to the authorities concerned to initiate legal action.

Sources said this could be the reason for his premature transfer against the service rules, which bars the transfer of an officer within two years.