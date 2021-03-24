Karnataka

Investigation team serves one more notice on woman

The Special Investigation Team officials probing the Ramesh Jarkiholi CD case on Tuesday issued one more notice to the woman who features in the CD with the former Minister. The woman continues to remain missing.

The police say they are unable to trace her even after 21 days since the CD emerged.

This the the fifth notice issued by SIT to her on her email id and WhatsApp number, requesting her to cooperate with the investigation and appear before them for questioning.

Meanwhile the SIT officials questioned the family members of the woman to ascertain her whereabouts.

The SIT have so far questioned many people associated with the woman to track her down

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2021 2:23:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/investigation-team-serves-one-more-notice-on-woman/article34145622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY