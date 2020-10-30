Invest more in medical, clinical research: Biocon MD

‘Need to find solution to COVID-19, other infectious diseases’

The chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon Limited, Bengaluru, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, has said that there is a need to invest more in medical and clinical research to find solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases.

She was speaking at the 10th convocation of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) held in the virtual mode on Wednesday.

Educational institutes should promote scientific temperament among youth and society in general. The contributions of Nobel laureates in the field of science, medicine and technology are still relevant, she said.

Knowledge is power

Director of the King’s Health Partners Integrated Cancer Centre, United Kingdom, Arnie Purushotham, who delivered the convocation address, said knowledge is power and it should be made use of for the benefit of society in general.

In all, 750 candidates were conferred with degree, including Ph.D., diploma certificates. They are from the streams of dentistry, medicine, nursing, allied healthcare, science, commerce, and management.

Eight gold medals were awarded to the toppers.

Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi presided. V-C VijayaKumar was present.