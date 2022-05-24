International Yoga Day event: Venue in Mysuru yet to be decided

Two preferred locations are Mysuru Palace premises and the Race Course in Chamundi

The authorities are yet to take a call on the venue for the mega event to celebrate International Day of Yoga, 2022 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating even as the Mysuru Palace premises and the Race Course premises on the foothills of Chamundi are the preferred choices of venues for the show.

Mysuru Palace undoubtedly remains the preferred venue if a decision is taken to hold the show at an iconic location. If the focus is on assembling more people to make it a mammoth show in a single venue with scores of people performing yoga, then it can be MRC which can accommodate over one lakh people.

The palace premises may not accommodate over 10,000 people considering various factors. A consensus is yet to reach on the venue with the elected representatives in Mysuru wishing it create a grand and memorable event, bringing more yoga enthusiasts even as requests are pouring in from across the State from yoga enthusiasts and yoga institutes for allowing them to participate in this year’s event.

In 2018, Mysuru showcased its yoga prowess with thousands of enthusiasts thronging the Mysuru Race Club (MRC) to commemorate the 4th International Day of Yoga. Mysuru entered the record books for putting up the largest yoga demonstration of 55,000-plus people in a single venue in 2017.

However, no attempt was made to attain any world record in 2018 despite a much larger congregation but the spirit was alike with enthusiasts.

Mysuru, which made the Guinness World Record for the largest yoga demonstration in 2017, was among the four cities shortlisted by the Centre to host the country’s main event on International Day of Yoga in 2018. However, Mysuru did not get the chance. Now, the country’s main event is being held in Mysuru and the authorities here want to make it big, keeping the strengths of Mysuru as a yoga hub and a tourist hub.