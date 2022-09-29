International Coffee Day to be celebrated at Belur on Oct. 1

Karnataka Growers Federation, an umbrella organisation of coffee growers in the Malnad region, will celebrate International Coffee Day at Belur on October 1. This time the event will be part of the Sharannavarathri Dasara programme being held at Belur since September 26.

In a press release on Thursday, KGF president H.T. Mohan Kumar and general secretary K.B. Krishnappa said the KGF and other coffee planters associations will jointly hold the programme at Government Junior College grounds in the town at 10 a.m. Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, who is also Minister in charge of Hassan district, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi and others will take part in the programme.

India has a prominent place among coffee-growing countries. Every year, coffee production contributes ₹8,000 crore of foreign exchange to the government. The KGF will take up a programme to promote coffee consumption in the country, the press release said.