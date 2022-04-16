International Belagavi Poetry Festival to go online
The second edition of the International Belagavi Poetry Festival will be held online this year. Rostrum Diaries by GubbiBoo, a platform for arts and poetry, has invited writers to send their entries to the festival.
Poetry in English, Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi can be submitted. There is no age limit. The top 200 poems will be published free of cost in the BPF booklet.
Every performer will get the e-copy of the participation certificate and the same shall be emailed after the valedictory function.
The last date to register is May 22, 2022. Details can be had from www.belagavipoetryfestival.com or 9986186781.
Over 1,000 entries from across the country were received in the first edition, said a release.
