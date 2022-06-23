Intellectual Property Rights Cell inaugurated at JSS AHER

Focus would be on innovations, research

The JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in the city in association with the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) has established an Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Cell.

It was inaugurated on Thursday and the objectives of the IPR Cell are to strengthen and expand human resources and institutions for training, research, and skill building in Intellectual Property (IP), to raise awareness about IP, catalyse commercialisation of IP, and to promote respect for IP rights.

The authorities said this would be a unique cell as the focus of this IPR cell at JSS AHER would be on innovations, IPR and commercialisation in the health sciences sector, medical devices, and patient care.

K.S.Rangappa, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, highlighted the importance of scientific research and outcomes in terms of IPR wherein he cited his own example of how out of the 7,000 molecules that he worked on, he could patent 12 products and 2 of these have been commercialised which are generating revenue for the IPR cell of the University of Mysore.

G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore emphasised the importance of IPR in academic institutions.

H Hemanth Kumar, Executive Secretary, KSCST, Bengaluru, delivered the keynote address and appreciated the efforts of JSSAHER in health science research and innovation.

Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor of JSS AHER, recalled in his presidential remarks how India became the pharmaceutical capital of the world and also cited incidents from the 1970s when India was importing majority of the drugs. He said the IPR policy of India helped the establishment of pharmaceutical companies in India making it a pharmaceutical giant in the world.

B.Manjunatha, Registrar, JSS AHER, Prashant Vishwanath, Director (Research) JSS AHER, S. Chandra Nayak, Coordinator, Vijnana Bhavan, University of Mysore, and V. Balamuralidhara, Coordinator JSSAHER- KSCST IPR Cell were among those present.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between JSS AHER and KSCST towards the establishment of IPR Cell so as to provide support to IPR and its related activities and benefit academic institutions in Mysuru that can avail the services related to IPR through this cell.