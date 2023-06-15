Insurance company told to pay pending crop insurance claims worth ₹12 crore

June 15, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar has directed Universal Sompo, a general insurance company, to pay pending claims worth ₹12 crore to farmers.

Last year, the claim amount, which was meant for red gram loss, was withheld by the insurance company raising objections before the Commissioner of Agriculture to the procedures followed in crop cutting experiments.

It said that farmers did not follow the proper procedures in seven crop cutting experiments in Mashal Gram Panchayat in Afzalpur taluk, four experiments each in Kinni Sultan and Kodalahangaraga Gram Panchayats in Aland taluk and one experiment in Basava Gram Panchayat in Kalaburagi taluk.

The Commissioner of Agriculture then directed the parties to settle the matter at the District Grievance Redressal Committee meeting.

Mr. Gurukar, accordingly, held the District Grievance Redressal Committee meeting recently and heard the arguments of Village Accountants, farmers and the insurance company.

He found that the field workers of the insurance company did not discharge their duties properly. He also considered the absence of evidence and records supporting the objections of the insurance company. He upheld the claims of the farmers and ordered the company to pay ₹12 crore to the farmers.