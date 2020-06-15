Institutional quarantine announced for T.Nadu, Delhi travellers

The State government on Monday announced mandatory institutional quarantine of three days for those coming from Delhi and Tamil Nadu that will be followed by 11 days of home quarantine while those coming from Maharashtra will have institutional quarantine of seven days followed by seven days of home quarantine.

Though the measures to reduce the pace of spread of COVID-19 will come into immediate effect, a government order in this respect is expected shortly. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced the latest measures here on Monday after chairing a meeting of Ministers and senior State administration officials.

He pointed out that of the total 7,000 cases reported in the State, as many as 4,386 came from Maharashtra and 1,340 positive cases are those from the contacts of persons from Maharashtra. Further, 216 persons testing positive were those coming from abroad while 87 cases and 67 cases were reported from those coming from Delhi and Tamil Nadu respectively.