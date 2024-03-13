GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Institute of Management Education and Research graduation day in Belagavi tomorrow

March 13, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The second graduation ceremony of Karnataka Law Society’s Institute of Management Education and Research (KLS-IMER) will be held in Belagavi on Friday.

Director of IIM Nagpur Bhimaraya Metri will deliver the graduation day address. Vice-Chancellor of Rani Channamma University C.M. Thyagaraja will be the guest of honour.

Karnataka Law Society president Anant Mandagi, chairman Pradeep Sawkar, secretaries V.G. Kulkarni and S.V. Ganachari, Institute of Management Education and Research governing council chairman R.S. Mutalik, director Arif Shaikh and others will be present.

It is the second graduation day after Institute of Management Education and Research became an autonomous institution in 2023. The institution was started in 1991.

As many as 99 students will be awarded provisional MBA degrees, Mr. Kulkarni told reporters in Belagavi on Wednesday.

The top 10 students will be felicitated. A sum of ₹10,000 and a gold medal will be given for the first rank, ₹7,000 and a silver medal for the second rank and ₹5,000 and a bronze medal will be given for the third rank, Mr. Mutalik said.

