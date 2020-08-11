Inspired by the work of doctors during the pandemic, says Kannada-medium topper

The COVID-19 situation has had a positive impact on a Kannada-medium topper in the State - Shruti Patil.
Shruti, who scored 623 marks, said she was inspired by the selfless service of doctors to study MBBS and become a doctor. She is a student of KR Hukkeri High School in Gokak.
Her father, Basanagouda Patil, is a lecturer in the local Pre University College. He defends sending her to a Kannada-medium school, saying it was the only way to keep her rooted in her culture.
Shruti has obtained full marks in five subjects — Kannada, English, Hindi, Mathematics and Social Sciences. She scored 98 marks in Science.
She credits her success to regular studies throughout the year. Most students study only at the end of the year. “That can be stressful. I have been studying since the first week of school. Of course, the number of hours of study increased as the examinations approached. Being attentive in school helped,” she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath