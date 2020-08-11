Inspired by the work of doctors during the pandemic, says Kannada-medium topper

Shruti, who scored 623 marks, said she was inspired by the selfless service of doctors to study MBBS and become a doctor.

The COVID-19 situation has had a positive impact on a Kannada-medium topper in the State - Shruti Patil.

Shruti, who scored 623 marks, said she was inspired by the selfless service of doctors to study MBBS and become a doctor. She is a student of KR Hukkeri High School in Gokak.

Her father, Basanagouda Patil, is a lecturer in the local Pre University College. He defends sending her to a Kannada-medium school, saying it was the only way to keep her rooted in her culture.

Shruti has obtained full marks in five subjects — Kannada, English, Hindi, Mathematics and Social Sciences. She scored 98 marks in Science.

She credits her success to regular studies throughout the year. Most students study only at the end of the year. “That can be stressful. I have been studying since the first week of school. Of course, the number of hours of study increased as the examinations approached. Being attentive in school helped,” she said.